Vasilevskiy will guard the home net in Thursday's clash against the Kraken, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back falling to the Rangers on Tuesday for his first loss since Opening Night. Overall, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a 3-2-0 record, a 2.46 GAA and an .886 save percentage across five appearances. While his save percentage leaves some room for improvement, the number doesn't tell some aspects of the story, as he's already logged two performances where he's allowed one goal or less. Despite the Kraken being red-hot offensively with 4.00 goals per game to open the new season, Vasilevskiy remains an elite fantasy option for Thursday's matchup.