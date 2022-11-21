Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Boston.

Vasilevskiy has won his past three outings, including a 30-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville. He has a 7-5-1 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Vasilevskiy went 1-2-1 versus the Bruins last year, stopping 133 of 144 shots.