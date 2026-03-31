Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to face Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 35-12-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 51 appearances. Montreal sits third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.
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