Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the road goal against Florida on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has made 225 saves on 238 shots during his eight-game winning streak. He has a 29-15-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. Florida ranks seventh in the league with 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.