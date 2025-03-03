Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the road goal against Florida on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has made 225 saves on 238 shots during his eight-game winning streak. He has a 29-15-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. Florida ranks seventh in the league with 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: So close to second straight shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Best in NHL since early December•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start against Calgary•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sixth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Receiving starting nod•