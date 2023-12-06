Vasilevskiy is slated to start at home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy might have been rusty when he returned from back surgery judging by his terrible 3.87 GAA and .859 save percentage over his first four contests. However, he was terrific in his last start Monday, saving 25 shots en route to a 4-0 shutout victory over Dallas. Vasilevskiy will attempt to build off that strong start against Pittsburgh, which ranks 19th offensively this year with 3.04 goals per game.