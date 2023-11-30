Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy wasn't able to make his season debut until last Friday due to a back injury, but he's quickly resumed his duties as Tampa Bay's No. 1 goaltender. This will be his third start in the Lightning's last four contests. He's 1-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .891 save percentage after those first two outings, though it's worth noting those matches were on the road and against two strong offenses in Carolina and Colorado. The Penguins shouldn't be taken lightly either, but they're a touch below those other two squads offensively, ranking 17th this year with 3.10 goals per game.