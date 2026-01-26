Vasilevskiy will defend the home net Monday against the Mammoth, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has won three consecutive outings after his eight-game winning streak was snapped in St. Louis on Jan. 16. The all-world netminder has allowed a total of just three goals on 62 shots (.952 save percentage) in wins over Dallas, San Jose and Chicago in his last three outings. Vasilevskiy will have a formidable task Monday against a Mammoth squad that has scored at least five goals in three straight contests and is riding a five-game winning streak.