Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports, indicating he will start in Vegas on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy has won six of his past seven outings, including the last three, with a .934 save percentage during that span. He has a 26-13-1 record this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Golden Knights sit 15th in the league this campaign with 3.20 goals per game.