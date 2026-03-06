Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy has a 28-9-3 record, 2.26 GAA and .914 save percentage in 40 appearances in 2025-26. While he's having a great campaign, the netminder has struggled recently, losing his past two outings while allowing nine goals on 35 shots (.743 save percentage). Winnipeg is coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago on Tuesday, but the Jets are still an underwhelming 5-4-5 across their past 14 games.