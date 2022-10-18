Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home game against Philadelphia.

Vasilevskiy has a 1-1-0 record this season with a 2.54 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He is coming off a 26-save performance last Friday in a 5-2 win over Columbus. Vasilevskiy has a remarkable 10-2-0 record in 13 appearances versus the Flyers in his career, including a 2.29 GAA and a .931 save percentage.