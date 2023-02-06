Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road against the Panthers.

Vasilevskiy has turned aside 60 of 63 shots en route to a 2-0-0 record versus the Panthers this season. He has posted a mark of 23-12-1 during the 2022-23 campaign with a 2.51 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Florida ranks seventh in the league this year with 3.40 goals per game.