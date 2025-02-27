Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the start at home against the Flames.

Vasilevskiy has picked up wins in each of his last six starts, posting a 2.00 GAA and .937 save percentage across that span. He made a road start against the Flames on Dec. 12 and turned aside 19 of 22 shots en route to an 8-3 victory. Calgary is averaging just 2.65 goals per game this season -- the fifth-lowest mark in the NHL -- so it wouldn't be surprising to see Vasilevskiy's hot streak continue Thursday.