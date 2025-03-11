Vasilevskiy will be in the road net Tuesday against the Hurricanes, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

After winning seven straight games to close out February, Vasilevskiy has faltered a bit in March, posting a 2-2-0 record, .897 save percentage and 2.78 GAA across four outings. Carolina sits 11th in the league with 3.19 goals per game this season. The Big Cat has fared well against the Hurricanes over 23 career contests, earning a 15-5-3 record, 2.21 GAA and .930 save percentage.