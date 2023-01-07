Vasilevskiy (illness) is slated to guard the road net against Winnipeg on Friday, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site

Vasilevskiy was initially expected to start Wednesday versus Minnesota, but he ended up serving as the backup instead because of the illness. He's won his last three games, brining him up to 16-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage in 26 contests this season. The Jets are on a three-game winning streak, pushing them up to 24-13-1.