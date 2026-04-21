Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy stopped 15 of 19 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 on Sunday. That wasn't his best work -- he had gone eight games without allowing more than three goals to close out the regular season. This series figures to continue to be a close one, but Vasilevskiy should maintain the lion's share of the workload between the pipes for the Lightning.