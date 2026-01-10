Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal versus the Flyers on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vasilevskiy has won six straight outings, allowing just 15 goals on 155 shots in that span. The Lightning's defense has done well to keep his workload down during one of Vasilevskiy's best stretches of the season. The Flyers' offense has been sporadic lately -- over the last six games, they've been held to one goal three times, but they've scored five or more goals in the other three contests in that span.