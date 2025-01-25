Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Vasilevskiy will attempt to rebound after stopping just 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. He's 20-14-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2024-25. The Red Wings are tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.81.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drops game to Habs•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Montreal•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stellar in Saturday's victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Flashing elite talent•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Anaheim•