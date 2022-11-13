Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he will start Sunday's home game against Washington.

Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back after giving up five goals on 24 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals. He has stopped 97 of 108 shots during his three-game (0-2-1) winless skid. Vasilevskiy has a 4-5-1 record this season with a 3.11 GAA and a .901 save percentage.