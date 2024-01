Vasilevskiy is expected to start in Thursday's home game versus Minnesota, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy will attempt to earn his fourth straight win after saving 66 of 72 shots (.917 save percentage) over his last three appearances. He's 12-9-0 with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 21 outings in 2023-24. Minnesota is tied for 24th offensively this year with 2.86 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Vasilevskiy.