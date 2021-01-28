Vasilevskiy is slated to defend the cage against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy will no doubt be eager to bounce back from his most recent outing in which he conceded four goals on 27 shots for a .852 save percentage. The Russian netminder figures to face a heavy workload this season, especially with No. 2 option Curtis McElhinney (COVID-19 protocols) still unavailable.