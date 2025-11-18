Vasilevskiy is slated to guard the crease at home versus the Devils on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has appeared in eight of the Lightning's last 10 outings, posting a 6-2-0 record and 2.35 GAA along the way. It's a strong turnaround for the veteran backstop after he started the year on a five-game losing streak. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, Vasilevskiy should see a heavy workload to close out November and figures to be near the top of the games-played list at the end of the year.