Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday
Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he will guard the crease on the road versus Buffalo.
Vasilevskiy is undefeated in regulation in his last four contests, as he posted a 3-0-1 record and 2.91 GAA. The Russian should be capable of reaching the 30-win mark for the third straight year but is unlikely to top 40 victories as he did in 2017-18. In Tuesday's clash, the netminder will face a Sabres squad that is without elite scorer Jeff Skinner (upper body).
