Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Florida on Wednesday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy will attempt to earn his fourth straight win after saving 91 of 97 shots (.938 save percentage) over his previous three contests. He's 8-5-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .908 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. The Panthers are 19-12-2, so they'll be a difficult team to keep the winning streak alive against, though Florida hasn't been particularly effective offensively, ranking 25th with 2.91 goals per game.