Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets club record in OT win
Vasilevskiy stopped 54 of 58 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
The 54 saves set a new Lightning franchise single-game record. Vasilevskiy has simply been brilliant over the last six weeks, winning five straight starts and going an incredible 15-1-0 since Feb. 9 with a 2.10 GAA and .934 save percentage -- a run that puts him firmly in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In D.C. to face Caps•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins fourth straight•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just keeps tacking on wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Washington•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Teammates bail him out•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...