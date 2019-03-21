Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets club record in OT win

Vasilevskiy stopped 54 of 58 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

The 54 saves set a new Lightning franchise single-game record. Vasilevskiy has simply been brilliant over the last six weeks, winning five straight starts and going an incredible 15-1-0 since Feb. 9 with a 2.10 GAA and .934 save percentage -- a run that puts him firmly in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy.