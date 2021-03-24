Vasilevskiy stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

With the victory Tuesday, Vasilevskiy's winning streak is at 12 games, which is a Lightning franchise record. The Russian netminder has allowed one or fewer goals five times during the streak. He improved to 21-3-1 with a 1.83 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 25 games. Despite a shortened campaign this year, Vasilevskiy has a realistic shot at posting his fourth consecutive 30-win season.