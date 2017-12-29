Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets new career mark for wins
Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
The only goal came on the power play. The win was Vasilevskiy's 24th win of the season, a number that establishes a new career mark for the young 'tender. Vasilevskiy is simply the NHL's best right now.
