Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets new career mark for wins

Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

The only goal came on the power play. The win was Vasilevskiy's 24th win of the season, a number that establishes a new career mark for the young 'tender. Vasilevskiy is simply the NHL's best right now.

