Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seventh win in 10 starts
Vasilevskiy made 34 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday night.
He would have bene perfect save for a Max Domi snipe in the first minute of the game. Domi intercepted a clearing attempt, cut to the slot and wired a wrister past Vasilevskiy. The Russian goaltender has seven wins in 10 starts this season and is looking every bit the part of a possible Vezina finalist. Or winner, if all goes according to plan for the Lightning.
