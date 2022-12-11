Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Florida on Saturday.

The goal Vasy allowed was a bit of a fluke -- Zac Dalpe flung the puck toward the net at a sharp angle from the boards and it bounced in off Mikhail Sergachev's leg. He had almost no chance. Vasilevskiy had been brilliant early in the game when the Bolts were on their heels and the Panthers had 10 shot attempts in the first 2:14. He then made it look easy from the goal on and his teammates poured in three unanswered goals in the third to take the game. Vasilevskiy has won three of his last four and seven of his last 10, with a save percentage of .923 over that span. The domination we've been expecting is starting to come.