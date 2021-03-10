Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams, but Vasilevskiy was solid enough to allow the Lightning to erase a one-goal deficit in the third period. Blake Coleman provided the goal in overtime to secure the win. Vasilevskiy improved to 16-3-1 with a 1.79 GAA and a .936 save percentage after the unusually leaky showing Tuesday.