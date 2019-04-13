Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shaky performance against Jackets
Vasilevskiy turned aside 22 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their first-round series.
His stunned body language after he allowed the final third-period goal in Tuesday's shocking comeback victory by the Jackets proved to be a bad omen, and Vasilevskiy didn't look anything like the confident netminder who led the NHL in wins during the regular season. The Bolts suddenly find themselves down 2-0 with the series headed to Columbus on Sunday, and they'll need their No. 1 goalie to regain his focus if they're going to regain some momentum.
