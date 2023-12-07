Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Vasilevskiy was a minute away from a second straight shutout before turning the puck over behind the net, setting up a Jake Guentzel goal with just 53 seconds left in the third period. Still, it's another encouraging outing from Vasilevskiy, who looks to be getting his legs under him after starting the season 1-3-0 with an .859 save percentage. Jonas Johansson will likely get the start Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back, lining up Vasilevskiy for a road matchup with the Kraken on Saturday.