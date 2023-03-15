Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Damon Severson banged home a rebound early in the first period to open the scoring, but the Lightning dominated the game the rest of the way and Vasilevskiy gave the Devils no chance to mount a comeback. The netminder has been having a bumpy March, going 2-2-2 in six starts with a 3.49 GAA and .877 save percentage, but Tuesday's performance could be a sign he's flipping the switch and getting back into playoff form.