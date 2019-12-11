Play

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sharp against Panthers

Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

His bid for his first shutout of the season was ruined with two minutes left in the third period, but otherwise Vasilevskiy was outstanding. The 25-year-old is now 12-8-1 on the year with a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.

