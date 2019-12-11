Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sharp against Panthers
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
His bid for his first shutout of the season was ruined with two minutes left in the third period, but otherwise Vasilevskiy was outstanding. The 25-year-old is now 12-8-1 on the year with a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pelted by pucks in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting Saturday's start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Not his best night•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Wild•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Steady in OT victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.