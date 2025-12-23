Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sharp in 13th win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Justin Faulk got a puck past him early in the second period, but otherwise Vasilevskiy wasn't too troubled as he cruised to his 13th win of the season. In three starts since returning from an undisclosed injury, the perennial Vezina contender has gone 2-1-0 while allowing seven goals on 66 shots.
