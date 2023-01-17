Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Vince Dunn ended his shutout bid midway through the third period on a point shot that deflected off Ross Colton's leg, but otherwise Vasilevskiy stood tall as he won his fourth straight start and reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season. The 28-year-old has allowed two goals or less in 10 of 15 starts since the beginning of December, a hot streak that has improved his numbers on the campaign to a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage.