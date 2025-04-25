Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He allowed one goal.
He and Sergei Bobrovsky exchanged saves most of the night in a tight goalie duel. Nate Schmidt beat him in the first period on a one-timer from above the right circle. Vasilevskiy quite effectively bounced back after playing sieve Tuesday night (six goals on 16 shots) in Game 1.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Exits ice first Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lit up in Game 1 loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First off at morning skate•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Among NHL's best in net•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tagged with another OT loss•