Vasilevskiy made 13 saves in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The Lightning out-shot the visitors 36-14 on the night, and the one puck that did get past Vasilevskiy was something of a fluke -- Tyson Foerster floated a shot through traffic that would have gone wide of the net had it not deflected off Charle-Edouard D'Astous as he battled with Porter Martone at the edge of the crease. Vasilevskiy was beaten four times in an Opening Night loss to the Rangers, but since then he's been locked in, winning two straight starts while allowing two goals on 35 shots.