Vasilevskiy made 38 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

A power-play tally by Mika Zibanejad in the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but it was otherwise another impressive performance from Vasilevskiy. The 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner is locked in as the playoffs approach, allowing three goals or fewer in nine straight starts while going 7-2-0 with a stellar 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage. With five games left on Tampa Bay's regular-season schedule, Vasilevskiy needs three more wins to reach 40 for the second time in his career.