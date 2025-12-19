default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

This loss wasn't on Vasilevskiy -- the shot attempts were 78-33 in the Bolts favor, but his teammates simply couldn't execute. He needs some kind of support. It was his first start after missing the last seven games with an undisclosed injury. Get Vasilevskiy back in your lineup.

More News