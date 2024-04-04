Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews beat him on a Toronto power play late in the first period, but Vasilevskiy was firmly in control the rest of the way. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 9-2-1 since the beginning of March with a 2.33 GAA and .918 save percentage, and he sits one victory short of his seventh straight 30-win campaign -- a mark matched by Hall of Fame goalies like Ken Dryden, Henrik Lundqvist and Tony Esposito. Vasilevskiy still has a long way to go to catch Martin Brodeur's NHL-record 12 straight seasons, however.