Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Anaheim.

He took a shutout into the third period, only for Ryan Strome to ruin it early in the frame. Vasilevskiy had to settle for his fourth win in his last five starts, a stretch in which he's posted a scintillating 1.77 GAA and .942 save percentage. The 28-year-old netminder needs three more victories to reach 30 for the sixth straight season, a streak only 10 other goalies in NHL history have put together.