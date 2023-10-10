Vasilevskiy was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, according to CapFriendly.
Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the 2023-24 season after undergoing back surgery in late September. The Lightning will go into the upcoming campaign with the goaltending duo of Jonas Johansson and Matt Tomkins.
