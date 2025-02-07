Vasilevskiy made 27 saves Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

Vasy is 5-2-1 in his last eight starts with 15 goals scored and one shutout, and he's 23-15-3 overall, with a sparkling 2.28 GAA and .919 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has faced a lot of rubber this season. His 1,123 shots against are the third-most of any netminder, behind Connor Hellebuyck (1,153) and Mackenzie Blackwood (1,136).