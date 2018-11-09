Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shines in win
Vasilevskiy made 35 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Josh Bailey solved Vasilevskiy twice Thursday night but that was it. Tampa Bay's primary netminder will see his record rise to 9-2-1, helped by his 1.98 GAA and a .937 save percentage. Hard to find a better goalie right now than the 24-year-old Russian.
