Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

This was a routine outing for Vasilevskiy, as the Lightning dominated play after raising their championship banner to begin the night. The Russian netminder seemed headed for a shutout before a puck pinballed in from behind the net and snuck its way underneath the unalert goalie's pad and over the goal line with 2:27 to go in the third period. Vasilevskiy has the skills to steal a win when the team in front of him has a rare off night, but he'll also benefit from plenty of easy games like this one.