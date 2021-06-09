Vasilevskiy posted a 29-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

After allowing four goals in Game 4, Vasilevskiy was sensational in Game 5, sending the Central Division leading Hurricanes home in the second round of the playoffs. The 26-year-old improved his record to 8-3 in the postseason and added his second shutout in back-to-back close out games of series. Vasilevskiy and the Bolts will now meet the Bruins or the Islanders in the Conference finals with a chance to play in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals.