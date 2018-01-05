Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shutout streak finally ends in shootout loss
Vasilevskiy made 37 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal on Thursday night.
Vasileskiy's shutout streak ended early in the second period at 184:49. His previous longest streak was 178:02 (2015-16). Vasilevskiy's dominance has no equal right now.
