Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shutout streak finally ends in shootout loss

Vasilevskiy made 37 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal on Thursday night.

Vasileskiy's shutout streak ended early in the second period at 184:49. His previous longest streak was 178:02 (2015-16). Vasilevskiy's dominance has no equal right now.

