Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Connor McDavid

Vasilevskiy made 33 saves Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Edmonton.

Vasilevskiy shut down Connor McDavid, keeping the phenom off the scoresheet for just the second time this season. He has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his 11 games. Permanently active. That was easy.

