Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Islanders
Vasilevskiy turned aside all 36 shots he faced, plus all three shootout attempts, in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.
The Lightning offense typically blows the opposition out of the building, but Vasilevskiy picked a good night to remind everyone that he's capable of stealing games when the scorers aren't scoring. The shutout was his fourth of the season, three of which have come in his last eight starts, and the 24-year-old now has a 2.46 GAA and .925 save percentage on the season -- both of which would be the best marks of his career in a full campaign.
