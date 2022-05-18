Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Vasilevskiy was excellent in the series-opening victory, allowing an Anthony Duclair goal in the first period before blanking Florida in the final two frames. The 27-year-old netminder now has a .907 save percentage through eight starts in the playoffs. Vasilevskiy will be back in net Thursday for Game 2.
